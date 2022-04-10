Skip to main content
Magic's Injury Report Against The Heat

The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Miami Heat on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Magic against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report

The Magic are 21-60, and will not make the NBA Playoffs, so this is their final game of the 2021-22 season. 

