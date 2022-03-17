Magic's Injury Report Against The Pistons

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Florida on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Pistons against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on the injury report is already ruled out for the contest except for Wendell Carter Jr., who is listed as questionable due to an ankle sprain.

The Magic come into the game as the worst team in the Eastern Conference with an 18-52 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Pistons, they are just one spot in front of them, and are the 14th seed with an 18-51 record.

The Related stories on NBA basketball