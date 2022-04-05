Skip to main content
Orlando Magic's Injury Report Against The Cavs

Orlando Magic's Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Florida on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The injury report for the Magic against the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are both listed as questionable for the contest.  

The Magic enter the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-59 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17129274_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16842449_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18015270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_15970752_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Status For Suns Game On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17763146_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Pelicans-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17579943_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch Grizzlies at Jazz on Tuesday Night

By Brett Siegel38 minutes ago
USATSI_17940001_168388303_lowres
News

Potential Top Pick Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17992937_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet About Stephen A. Smith

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago