Magic's Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Orlando Magic have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Florida on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Magic against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Bol Bol, Jonathan Issac and Jalen Suggs have all been ruled out for the contest on Tuesday.
The Magic come into the game as the worst team in the Eastern Conference (fifth seed) with a 19-53 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season.
The team is in a complete rebuilding mode after moving on from key veterans like Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon last year.
