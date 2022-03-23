Magic's Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Orlando Magic are in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Magic will be without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Markelle Fultz and Bol Bol.

Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris are both questionable for the contest.

The two teams come into the game at the bottom of the standings in their respective conference.

The Magic are the 14th seed in the east with a 20-53 record in 73 games.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are the 14th seed in the west with a 20-52 record in 72 games.