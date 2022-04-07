Skip to main content
Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Orlando Magic are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Magic against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Magic enter the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-59 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season. 

