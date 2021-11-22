Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Gary Harris And Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game
    Gary Harris And Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game

    The Orlando Magic have listed both Gary Harris and Cole Anthony as questionable for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
    The Orlando Magic have listed both Gary Harris and Cole Anthony as questionable for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    The Orlando Magic are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to take on the defending NBA Champion Bucks on Monday night. 

    The two teams faced off on Saturday night in the same arena, and the Bucks picked up a 117-108 win. 

    Through their first 17 games, the Bucks are 9-8 and the Magic are 4-13. 

    For Monday's game the Magic may be without two of their best offensive players in Gary Harris and Cole Anthony. 

    Both players are questionable for the game. 

    The status of Anthony and his knee injury can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The status of Harris and his hand injury can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Magic last made the playoffs in 2020 where they lost to the Bucks in the first round. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

