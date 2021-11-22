Gary Harris And Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game

The Orlando Magic are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to take on the defending NBA Champion Bucks on Monday night.

The two teams faced off on Saturday night in the same arena, and the Bucks picked up a 117-108 win.

Through their first 17 games, the Bucks are 9-8 and the Magic are 4-13.

For Monday's game the Magic may be without two of their best offensive players in Gary Harris and Cole Anthony.

Both players are questionable for the game.

The status of Anthony and his knee injury can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The status of Harris and his hand injury can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Magic last made the playoffs in 2020 where they lost to the Bucks in the first round.

