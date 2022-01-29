Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Clash

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Clash

The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Brandon Ingram for Saturday's game with the Boston Celtics.

The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Brandon Ingram for Saturday's game with the Boston Celtics.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Boston Celtics in Louisiana on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and his status for Saturday night against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson so far this season, and by default Ingram has been their best player.  

Therefore, any game without Ingram in the lineup is a huge disadvantage. 

The Pelicans come into the game with an 18-30 record in 48 games played. 

As for the Celtics, they are coming off of a loss the night before in Atlanta to the Hawks, and are 25-25 in 50 games played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17537267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Clash

just now
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report For Clash With Celtics

49 seconds ago
USATSI_17449965_168388303_lowres
News

The Pelicans Have Signed A Former Nets And Clippers Player

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17523483_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

4 minutes ago
USATSI_15572742_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Clash With Warriors

1 hour ago
USATSI_17261969_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Tweeted After The Tom Brady News Came Out

1 hour ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Injury Status For Nets-Warriors Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Nets-Warriors Game

2 hours ago