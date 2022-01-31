Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Ohio to face off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and for the game they could be without one of their most important players. 

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Pelicans come into the game with an 18-31 record.   

They are the 12th seed in the Western Conference, and 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

In the 25 games that they have played on the road they are only 7-18.  

As for the Cavs, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 30-20 record in the 50 games that they have played so far this season.   

