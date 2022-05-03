Skip to main content

Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 1

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening in Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are in Arizona to play Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

Tim Hardaway Jr. is out for the Mavs, while Dario Saric is out for the Suns.  

Both teams won their first-round playoff series in six games.  

The Mavs beat the Utah Jazz, and they played three of the games without their best player All-Star forward Luka Doncic. 

In those two games, they were an impressive 2-1 without their leader. 

They also won Game 6 on the road in Salt Lake City. 

As for the Suns, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round, and they also played without their best offensive player in Devin Booker for three of the games. 

Booker returned in Game 6 (after leaving in the middle of Game 2), and the Suns closed out the Pelicans on the road at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana. 

This is the first time since the 2011 season that the Mavs have made it out of the first-round. 

The Suns made the NBA Finals last year, but lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

