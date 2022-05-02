Suns And Mavs Current Injury Reports For Game 1

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports (as of 3:30 Eastern Time) for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Monday evening in Arizona, and for the game the teams have announced their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr., while the Suns will be without Dario Saric.

In the first-round, the Mavs beat the Utah Jazz in six games and they also played the first three games of the series without their best player Luka Doncic.

In the three games without Doncic, they went 2-1 and then they also went 2-1 when he came back.

They closed up the series on the road in Game 6 in Salt Lake City, which was an impressive game to save themselves from having to play a do-or-die Game 7.

As for the Suns, they played a first-round series that also went six games when they beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

They played without their best offensive player in Devin Booker for three games, and won Game 6 on the road in New Orleans.

Last season, the Suns made the NBA Finals, and this year they finished as the top seed in the Western Conference (and had the best record in the entire NBA).

Related stories on NBA basketball