Suns And Mavs Initial Injury Reports For Game 4
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 4 of their second-round playoff series in Texas on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.
The series had been all Suns through the first two games in Arizona, but the Mavs responded back in Game 3 when they won by a score of 103-94 to get the series to 2-1.
No team has ever come back from an 0-3 hole to win a playoff series, so the win essentially saved their season on Friday night at home.
This is the first time that the Mavs have been to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
As for the Suns, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals last year (after a ten-year playoff drought), but they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
This season, they finished as the first seed in the Western Conference, and also had the best record in the entire NBA.
