Suns And Mavs Injury Reports For Game 5

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Arizona on Tuesday evening for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Mavs won both of their games at home in Texas over the weekend.

Neither team has won a game on the road so far.

For Game 5, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr. while the Suns will be without Dario Saric.

Torrey Craig is on the injury report for the Suns with an elbow injury, but he is listed as probable.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

As for the Suns, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The winner of this series will play either the Memphis Grizzlies or the Golden State Warriros in the Western Conference Finals.

