LATEST: Suns And Mavs Injury Reports For Game 6

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday night in Texas, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The series will be an elimination game, because the Suns have a 3-2 lead after blowing out the Mavs in Game 5.

It's been a very volatile series as both teams have looked dominant at home, and completely lost on the road.

The Suns are 3-0 in Arizona, while the Mavs are 2-0 in Texas.

If the trend continues, the series will go to a Game 7.

This is the first time that the Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

As for the Suns, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The winner of the series will go to the Western Conference Finals to face off with either the Golden State Warriors or the Memphis Grizzlies.

