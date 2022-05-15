Skip to main content

Suns And Mavs Game 7 Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports for Game 7.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Arizona for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series. 

For the game, the two teams have announced their initial injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been ruled out for the Mavs, while the Suns will be without Dario Saric.  

Neither player has played in the series, so essentially both teams have a clean injury report.

The Suns and Mavs have had a very volatile series as the home team is 6-0, and the visiting team has yet to win a game. 

If that trend continues, the Suns will be headed to the Western Conference Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors. 

The Warriors ended their second-round playoff series in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in San Francisco, California.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, but they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

They finished the 2021-22 regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA. 

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

