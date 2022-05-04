Suns And Mavs FINAL Injury Reports For Game 2
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Arizona.
For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports, and Tim Hardaway Jr. has been ruled out for the Mavs, while Dario Saric has been ruled out for the Suns.
The Suns won the first game of the series on Monday evening, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series.
They made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
This season, they picked up right where they left off and finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference they also had the best record in the entire NBA.
As for the Mavs, they defeated the Utah Jazz in the first-round of the playoffs in six games.
In the last two seasons, they had lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.
This is also the first time that the franchise has been to the second-round of the postseason since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
