Skip to main content

Suns And Mavs FINAL Injury Reports For Game 2

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Game 2 on Wednesday evening.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Arizona.  

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports, and Tim Hardaway Jr. has been ruled out for the Mavs, while Dario Saric has been ruled out for the Suns. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Suns won the first game of the series on Monday evening, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series. 

They made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

This season, they picked up right where they left off and finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference they also had the best record in the entire NBA. 

As for the Mavs, they defeated the Utah Jazz in the first-round of the playoffs in six games. 

In the last two seasons, they had lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

This is also the first time that the franchise has been to the second-round of the postseason since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs FINAL Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_15031418_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18197255_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Bucks-Celtics Game 2 On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel21 minutes ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Kim Kardashian

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17694601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Status For Game 2 On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18178268_168388303_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18198779_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2 On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Mike Budenholzer Said After The Bucks Lost Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago