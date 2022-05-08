Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 4

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Game 4.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 4 of their round playoff series on Sunday in Texas, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns will be without Torrey Craig and Dario Saric, while the Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Suns, so the Mavs can tie up the series at 2-2 with a win at home on Sunday.

The Suns won the first two games in Arizona handily, while Luka Doncic combined for 80 points in the first two games it was simply not enough to beat the Suns.

Last season, the Suns made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in Doncic's career that he has been out of the first-round.

It's also the first time the franchise has been out of the first-round since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

Related stories on NBA basketball