Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 6

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday night, and for the game the two teams finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

Dario Saric and Tim Hardaway Jr. have both been ruled out for the contest.

The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Suns, so a win for the Suns on the night would advance to the Western Conference Finals.