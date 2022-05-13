Skip to main content

Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 6

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday night, and for the game the two teams finalized their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Dario Saric and Tim Hardaway Jr. have both been ruled out for the contest.  

The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Suns, so a win for the Suns on the night would advance to the Western Conference Finals. 

USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_17087438_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Bold Quote After Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
Pacers pre-draft workout photo
Draft

Here's Who the Pacers Are Hosting For Their First Pre-Draft Workout

By Scott Agness3 hours ago
USATSI_17606198_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Look At The Instagram Live Kyrie Irving Posted

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18250142_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Warriors-Grizzlies Game 5 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18028615_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18248659_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Bucks-Celtics Game 5 On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18106984_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 6

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18149270_168388303_lowres
News

JJ Redick Claims Nikola Jokic Was Rightfully Named MVP Over Joel Embiid

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago