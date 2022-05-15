Skip to main content

Final Game 7 Injury Reports For Suns And Mavs

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Game 7 on Sunday night in Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series in Arizona on Sunday night.     

The winner of the game gets to advance to the Western Conference Finals, and the series has had a lot of volatility so far.

Neither team has won a game on the road, and the home team in every game has looked unstoppable. 

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Suns remain without Dario Saric, while the Mavs remain without Tim Hardaway Jr. 

Neither player has played a single game in the series so far, so both teams are coming in fully healthy for the decisive game. 

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, and they are coming off losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals last season. 

Meanwhile, the Mavs are the fourth seed in the west, and this is their first time in the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship. 

The winner of the games moves on to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the chance to make the 2022 NBA Finals. 

