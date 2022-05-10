Skip to main content

Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 5

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury report as of 7:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 7:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr., while Dario Saric has been ruled out for the Suns. 

Meanwhile, the Suns still have Torrey Craig listed as probable for the game due to a right elbow injury.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, after the Mavs tied up the series with two wins in Texas over the weekend.

Neither team has won a game on the road in the series, and if the trend continues there will be a Game 7 in Arizona.

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Mavs are the fourth seed. 

This is the first time since the 2011 season that the Mavs have made the second-round of the playoffs, while the Suns made the NBA Finals last season. 

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18237032_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18239276_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 5

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18106967_168388303_lowres
News

Heat's Starting Lineup Against The 76ers For Game 5

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_18178113_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Injury News About Ja Morant's Status For The Playoffs

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_18191693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18147973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18237800_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Grizzlies-Warriors Game 4 On Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago