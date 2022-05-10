Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 5
The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 7:30 Eastern Time.
The Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr., while Dario Saric has been ruled out for the Suns.
Meanwhile, the Suns still have Torrey Craig listed as probable for the game due to a right elbow injury.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2, after the Mavs tied up the series with two wins in Texas over the weekend.
Neither team has won a game on the road in the series, and if the trend continues there will be a Game 7 in Arizona.
The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Mavs are the fourth seed.
This is the first time since the 2011 season that the Mavs have made the second-round of the playoffs, while the Suns made the NBA Finals last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
- GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.