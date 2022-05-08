Skip to main content

Latest Game 4 Injury Reports For Suns And Mavs

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports (as of 11:30 Eastern Time) for Game 4 on Sunday in Texas.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 4 of their second-round playoff series in Texas on Sunday afternoon, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Mavs have ruled out Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Suns have ruled out Dario Saric. 

Meanwhile, Torrey Craig is listed as doubtful due to an elbow injury. 

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Suns, and the Mavs won their first game of the series at home on Friday night.

Luka Doncic scored a combined 80 points in the first two games in Arizona, but it was nowhere near enough to keep up with the Suns. 

The Suns are coming off making the NBA Finals last season (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games). 

The Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat. 

It's also the first time in Doncic's career that he has been out fo the first-round. 

