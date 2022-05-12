Skip to main content

Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 6.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are facing off for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Thursday night, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dario Saric remain ruled out for the contest, while no one else has been added to the report. 

The game is an elimination game, because the Suns are up 3-2, so they can advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win on Thursday night. 

So far, it's been a series of the home team, as both teams are undefeated at home. 

Even more interesting, the home team in the series has been absolutely dominant, while the team on the road has looked completely lost. 

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round since the 2011 season, while the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season. 

The winner of the series will face either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies in the next round. 

