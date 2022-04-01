Suns And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies are squaring off in Tennessee on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineups for both teams can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The two teams come into the game as the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Suns are in first, while the Grizzlies are in second.



The Related stories on NBA basketball