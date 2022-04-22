Skip to main content

Game 3 Injury Reports For Suns And Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports for Friday's Game 3 contest in Louisiana.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana for Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday evening. 

The series is knotted up at 1-1 after the Suns cruised through the first game, but the Pelicans grabbed Game 2.  

Devin Booker also left early in Game 2 due to a hamstring injury, and did not return. 

For the game on Friday, the two teams have announced their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time. 

Booker has officially been ruled out for the game, which is a big blow to the Suns offense as he is their most talented scorer. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Suns will be without Dario Saric in addition to Booker, while the Pelicans are without Kira Lewis Jr. and Zion Williamson. 

After making the NBA Finals last season, the Suns finished the 2022 season as the best team in the NBA in the regular season. 

Meanwhile, the Pelicans finished their season as the ninth seed, but fought their way through the play-in tournament to lock in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. 

They had started their season just 1-12 in the first 13 games, so they went through a remarkable transition as the season continued on. 

