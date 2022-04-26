Suns And Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 5

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports for Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night in Arizona, and the series is knotted up at 2-2.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 9:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Devin Booker and Dario Saric remain ruled out for the Suns, while Kira Lewis Jr. and Zion Williamson remained ruled out for the Pelicans.

Coming into the series, this was expected to be wrapped up quickly by the Suns, who were the best team in the NBA in the regular season.

However, the mix of Booker's injury and the Pelicans resiliency has made for maybe the most entertaining series in the NBA so far this year.

Whoever wins Game 5 will have the advantage of a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 back at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Even more impressive, is the fact that the Pelicans got to the playoffs have won two games without Williamson playing a single game this season.

He was an All-Star in 2021, and is widely regarded as the best player on the team and the current face of the franchise.

Related stories on NBA basketball