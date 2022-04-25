Final Injury Reports For Suns And Pelicans In Game 4
The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Louisiana for Game 4 on Sunday evening.
For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.
Both teams are without their best offensive players.
Devin Booker left Game 2 with a hamstring injury, and has not appeared back on the floor since he left that game.
As for the Pelicans, they remain without Zion Williamson, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.
The series has turned into one of the more intriguing ones in the entire NBA as the Suns lead 2-1.
However, the Pelicans picked up a huge road win in Game 2, and they have a chance to once again tie the series on Sunday.
Without Booker, the Suns are missing one of the most important elements of their entire team.
The Pelicans are the eighth seed in the Western Conference after winning their way through the play-in tournament.
As for the Suns, they are coming off making the NBA Finals last year, and they finished this season with the best record in the entire NBA.
