Final Injury Reports For Suns And Pelicans In Game 5

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have finalized their injury reports for Tuesday's Game 5 in Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Arizona for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Pelicans will remain without Kira Lewis Jr. and Zion Williamson, while Dario Saric and Devin Booker are ruled out for the Suns.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Pelicans won Game 4 at Smoothie King Center.

The series had not been very anticipated considering the Pelicans snuck into the playoffs, while the Suns were by far and away the best team in the regular season.

However, the Pelicans have been playing incredible, and with Booker out the door has opened for them to pull off the upset.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, but lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the Pelicans, they missed the postseason last year and have played this entire season without their best player Williamson.

He was an All-Star in 2021, and Brandon Ingram has stepped up and he is looking like a borderline superstar in Williamson's absence.

Related stories on NBA basketball