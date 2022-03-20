Suns And Kings Injury Reports

Skip to main content
The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are facing of in California on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.    

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

The Kings come into the game in the middle of another tough season as they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, and will likely miss the playoffs.  

They are 25-47 in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Suns, they come into the night as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the the west with a 57-14 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

