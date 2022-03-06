Suns Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns are going to be on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Suns against the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and Cameron Johnson have all been ruled out for the contest.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference with a 51-12 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far.

The next closest team is the Golden State Warriors, who are 8.0 games behind the Suns for the top spot in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball