Suns And Mavs Current Injury Reports For Game 2

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Tim Hardaway Jr. is ruled out for the Mavs, while the Suns have ruled out Dario Saric.

Game 1 took place on Sunday night, and despite Luka Doncic going off for 45 points, the Suns won 121-114 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Suns finished the season as the top seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.

In the first-round, they beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games, and they did so while playing without Devin Booker for three of the games due to a hamstring injury.

Last season, they made the NBA Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

As for the Mavs, they beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round in six games, and this is their first time in the second-round since the 2011 season when they beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship.

