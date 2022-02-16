Skip to main content
Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Houston Rockets in Arizona on Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Houston Rockets in Arizona on Wednesday night.

The Houston Rockets are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Daishen Nix, Trevelin Queen, and Usman Garuba have all been ruled out for the game. 

The Rockets come into the game as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a  15-41 in 56 games.  

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and 1-9 in their last ten games overall.   

While the Rockets are the worst team in the west, the Suns come into the game as the top seed in the west with a 47-10 record in 57 games. 

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, and 9-1 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

just now
USATSI_17554919_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Unique Injury Report For The Jazz On Wednesday Night

17 minutes ago
USATSI_13913949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ben Simmons Said About Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

26 minutes ago
USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Warriors, Bucks, Nets And Others Reportedly Interested In Signing This Former All-Star

27 minutes ago
USATSI_13569464_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Knicks Game

29 minutes ago
USATSI_12749871_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted During His Brother's First Game With The Nets

30 minutes ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Knicks Game

31 minutes ago
USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

32 minutes ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report Against The Warriors

43 minutes ago