Skip to main content
Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Orlando Magic in Arizona on Saturday evening.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Orlando Magic in Arizona on Saturday evening.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Orlando Magic in Arizona on Saturday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Suns will be without Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Payne, Dario Saric and Landry Shamet for the game. 

Coming into Saturday night, the Suns are the best team in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference. 

They have a 45-10 record in the 55 games that they have played this season, and they are on a four-game winning streak while going 9-1 in their last ten games.

As for the Magic, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-44 record in 57 games this season. 

They are 5-5 in their last ten games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

just now
USATSI_16064176_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The Cavs Trade For Caris LeVert

4 minutes ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Kings-Wizards Game

38 minutes ago
USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Heat Game

55 minutes ago
USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

55 minutes ago
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17609105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About The James Harden Trade

1 hour ago
USATSI_17532094_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

1 hour ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago