Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Orlando Magic in Arizona on Saturday evening.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Orlando Magic in Arizona on Saturday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Suns will be without Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Payne, Dario Saric and Landry Shamet for the game.
Coming into Saturday night, the Suns are the best team in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.
They have a 45-10 record in the 55 games that they have played this season, and they are on a four-game winning streak while going 9-1 in their last ten games.
As for the Magic, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-44 record in 57 games this season.
They are 5-5 in their last ten games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.