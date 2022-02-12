Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Orlando Magic in Arizona on Saturday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Suns will be without Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Payne, Dario Saric and Landry Shamet for the game.

Coming into Saturday night, the Suns are the best team in the NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 45-10 record in the 55 games that they have played this season, and they are on a four-game winning streak while going 9-1 in their last ten games.

As for the Magic, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 13-44 record in 57 games this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games.

