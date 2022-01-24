Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Jazz-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and for the game they will likely be without their starting center.

Deandre Ayton is listed as doubtful for the game with an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Ayton has missed the last three games against the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.

The Suns are currently the best team in the NBA with an impressive record of 36-9 in 45 games played on the season.

They are 18-5 in 23 games at home, and 18-4 in 22 games on the road.

In addition, they are currently on a six-game winning streak, and in their last ten games have gone 9-1.

