Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Spurs

The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs are facing off in Texas on Monday night, and for the game the Suns have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

The full injury report for the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

They will be without Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Deandre Ayton for the game.

Meanwhile, their starting lineup for the game can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Coming into Monday, the Suns are the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Western Conference with a 33-9 record in 42 games.

In the 20 games that they have played on the road this season they are an impressive 16-4.

