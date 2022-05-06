BREAKING: Update To Suns Injury Report For Game 3 Against Mavs
The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening.
The Suns won the first two games of the series in Arizona, so they have a 2-0 lead in the series heading into the third game.
All of the pressure is on the Mavs, because if they lose Game 3 they will fall into an 0-3 hole and no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from that deficit.
Essentially, the Mavs' season is on the line on Friday evening.
For the game, the Suns have added Torrey Craig to their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
Dario Saric had already been ruled out for the contest, and Craig is being added to the report as doubtful due to a right elbow injury.
The Suns had the best record in the NBA this year, and they are coming off making the NBA Finals last season.
As for the Mavs, this is their first time in the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.