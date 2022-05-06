BREAKING: Update To Suns Injury Report For Game 3 Against Mavs

The Phoenix Suns have added Torrey Craig to their injury report for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening.

The Suns won the first two games of the series in Arizona, so they have a 2-0 lead in the series heading into the third game.

All of the pressure is on the Mavs, because if they lose Game 3 they will fall into an 0-3 hole and no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from that deficit.

Essentially, the Mavs' season is on the line on Friday evening.

For the game, the Suns have added Torrey Craig to their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

Dario Saric had already been ruled out for the contest, and Craig is being added to the report as doubtful due to a right elbow injury.

The Suns had the best record in the NBA this year, and they are coming off making the NBA Finals last season.

As for the Mavs, this is their first time in the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season.

