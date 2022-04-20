BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have announced an injury update on Devin Booker, who got hurt in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns lost to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 125-114 on Tuesday evening in Arizona.

During the game, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker left with a hamstring injury, and the Suns have now announced that there is no timetable for his return to the lineup.

The series, which is tied up at 1-1, will continue in New Orleans for Game 3 on Friday evening.

