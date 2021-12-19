Devin Booker's Official Status For Hornets-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star shooting guard back.

Devin Booker had missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury, but the Suns announced that he will be available to play against the Hornets and make his return.

The announcement from the Suns can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Coming into the game, the Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA and the top seed in the west.

The Warriors have more wins at 24-6, but the Suns have less losses at 23-5.

If the Suns beat the Hornets, they gain sole possession of the top seed.

