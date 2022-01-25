Suns Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Jazz
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report and starting lineup against the Utah Jazz.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Utah Jazz on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.
The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
In addition, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Suns come into the game with the best record in the NBA at 36-9 in 45 games, and are the first seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Jazz, they come into the game with 30-17 record in 47 games, and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are just one-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the third seed.
