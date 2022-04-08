Suns Injury Report Against The Jazz

Skip to main content
Suns Final Injury Report Against The Jazz

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Friday's contest against the Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and for the contest they have announced their injury report.  

The final injury report for the Suns in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

After missing several key players last game, they will have their entire team available on Friday evening.  

Dario Saric, who has missed the entire season, is the only player on the injury report for the Suns against the Jazz.  

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 63-17 record.  

