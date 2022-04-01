Suns Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Suns against the Grizzlies can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson are both listed as probable for the contest.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed right behind them.

