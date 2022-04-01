Skip to main content
Suns Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

Suns Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Suns against the Grizzlies can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson are both listed as probable for the contest. 

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed right behind them. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar24 seconds ago
USATSI_16843197_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings And Rockets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17993518_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17354012_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Status For Clippers-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_16125636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Long Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17983244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17998235_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Nets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17783036_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pacers And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17480357_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago