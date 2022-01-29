Suns Long Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Suns on Friday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Payne, JaVale McGee, Jae Crowder, Abdel Nader and Deandre Ayton have all been ruled out.

After making the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, the Suns shocked everyone by making a run to the NBA Finals.

This season they are back to being a contender, and have the best record in the NBA.

Their 38-9 record in 47 games is good for the top spot in the Western Conference so far this season.

