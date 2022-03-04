Suns Injury Report Against The Knicks

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the New York Knicks.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New York Knicks in Arizona on Friday night, and for the game they will be without a lot of their key players.

The full injury report for the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Frank Kaminsky, and Dario Saric have all been ruled out for the game.

The Suns come into the game by far and away the best team in the entire NBA with a 50-12 record in 62 games.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference, and have a 7.5-game lead over the Golden State Warriors, who are the next closest team.

As for the Knicks, they are 25-37 in 62 games, and the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

