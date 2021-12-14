Publish date:
Suns Injury Report For Game Against Clippers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, and for the game they will be without several key players.
The Suns announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The two players that stand out on their report are Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, who are two of the team's three best players.
Booker is out due to a left hamstring strain, while Ayton is out due to illness.
The Suns and Clippers faced off in last season's Western Conference Finals, and the Suns won in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.
Coming into the game, the Suns are 21-4, while the Clippers are 15-12.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.