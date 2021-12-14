Suns Injury Report For Game Against Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, and for the game they will be without several key players.

The Suns announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The two players that stand out on their report are Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, who are two of the team's three best players.

Booker is out due to a left hamstring strain, while Ayton is out due to illness.

The Suns and Clippers faced off in last season's Western Conference Finals, and the Suns won in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.

Coming into the game, the Suns are 21-4, while the Clippers are 15-12.

