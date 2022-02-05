Suns Injury Report Against Wizards

The Phoenix Suns are in D.C. to play the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Suns against the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, Cameron Payne, Abdel Nader and Landry Shamet have all been ruled out.

The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA, but most recently had their 11-game winning streak snapped by the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday evening in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

They are 41-10 in the 51 games that they have played, and are the top seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Wizards, they are 24-27 and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

