Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
Devin Booker had missed the team's last seven games due to a hamstring injury, but he is not on the injury report for Sunday, and is in the starting lineup.
The Suns are 23-5 in their first 28 games of the season, which is tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA and the top spot in the Western Conference.
After starting out the season 1-3, they went on an 18-game winning streak.
In their last ten games they are an impressive 8-2.
They are also 13-2 in 15 games at home this season.
