Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets
    Publish date:

    Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets

    The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
    Author:

    The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

    The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

    The official injury report can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

    Devin Booker had missed the team's last seven games due to a hamstring injury, but he is not on the injury report for Sunday, and is in the starting lineup. 

    The Suns are 23-5 in their first 28 games of the season, which is tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA and the top spot in the Western Conference.  

    After starting out the season 1-3, they went on an 18-game winning streak. 

    In their last ten games they are an impressive 8-2.  

    They are also 13-2 in 15 games at home this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16390000_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16018354_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A Former Knicks, Bulls And Celtics Player

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_16238038_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Nash Speaks About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17383056_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Deron Williams-Frank Gore Fight

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_9860420_168388303_lowres
    News

    Paul Pierce's Hilarious Tweet About Carson Wentz

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_17263062_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Official Status For Hornets-Suns Game

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kings Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

    2 hours ago