Suns Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Suns against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Suns come into the night as the best team in the NBA and first seed in the Western Conference with a 53-14 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far.  

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 28-8 in the 36 games that they have played at home in Arizona.  

The two teams faced each other in the first-round of the playoffs last season, and the Suns won the series in six games.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

