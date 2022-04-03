Suns Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Phoenix Suns are in Oklahoma to play the Thunder on Sunday evening, and for the game they are giving several players the day off.

The injury report for the Suns against the Thunder can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker have both been ruled out of the contest due to rest.

The Suns have already cinched the top seed in the Western Conference, and the best record in the entire NBA.

