Publish date:
Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets
The Phoenix Suns have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Phoenix Suns are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their full injury report.
The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns.
Dario Sari, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader are all out for the game.
Coming into Sunday evening, the Suns are 27-8 in 35 games on the season, and the second seed in the Western Conference.
After making the NBA Finals last year, they are once again back to being one of the teams that will contend for a title.
As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 19-17 record, and are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.