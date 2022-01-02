Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets

The Phoenix Suns are in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their full injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Suns.

Dario Sari, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader are all out for the game.

Coming into Sunday evening, the Suns are 27-8 in 35 games on the season, and the second seed in the Western Conference.

After making the NBA Finals last year, they are once again back to being one of the teams that will contend for a title.

As for the Hornets, they come into the game with a 19-17 record, and are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

