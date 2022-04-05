Suns Injury Report Against The Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Suns against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Suns enter the game as the top seed in the Western Conference with a 62-16 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have clinched the first seed in the west, and the top seed in the entire NBA for the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs.

